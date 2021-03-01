“Without hope, people have nothing”: Pastor criticizes Alberta COVID-19 response

Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat, Alberta is another religious institution that is continuing to defy the restrictions put on places of worship by Premier Jason Kenney and the provincial government.

Here at GraceLife Church in Parkland County, Alberta where their Pastor James Coates is on his 6th day of custody after turning himself him on Tuesday for holding service.



Service is starting in a few hours, no police presence yet. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/LRFahvFl9y — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 21, 2021

Current restrictions in Alberta state that places of worship are allowed to have congregants at 15 per cent of the fire code capacity. Those following our recent coverage at Rebel News know that pastor James Coates of GraceLife church in Edmonton has been in custody for over a week now, after being charged with violating health orders because he did not limit the size of his congregation.

Here in Medicine Hat, Alberta at Heights Baptist Church. Another church in Alberta that believes holding Sunday Service is an essential service.



More to come. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/JjLBC6ID16 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 28, 2021

In this video, I have a quick word with the pastor of Heights Baptist Church, Patrick Schoenberger, and some of his congregants, to find out exactly why they believe it is essential for them to attend Sunday service.