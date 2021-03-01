“Without hope, people have nothing”: Pastor criticizes Alberta COVID-19 response

  • By Lincoln Jay
  • March 01, 2021

Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat, Alberta is another religious institution that is continuing to defy the restrictions put on places of worship by Premier Jason Kenney and the provincial government.

Current restrictions in Alberta state that places of worship are allowed to have congregants at 15 per cent of the fire code capacity. Those following our recent coverage at Rebel News know that pastor James Coates of GraceLife church in Edmonton has been in custody for over a week now, after being charged with violating health orders because he did not limit the size of his congregation.

In this video, I have a quick word with the pastor of Heights Baptist Church, Patrick Schoenberger, and some of his congregants, to find out exactly why they believe it is essential for them to attend Sunday service.

 

 

