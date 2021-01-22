Women's sports are over! All about Joe Biden's new gender discrimination executive order

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Joe Biden's new Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Some discrimination doesn’t make any sense, and it feels unfair. But some discrimination is precisely to make things fair. Mighty Muhammad Ali weighed 235 pounds. It wouldn’t be fair for him to box a man who weighed 135 pounds. That’s not a sport. So boxing has so many different weight divisions, to make it a contest of skill, not of luck or genetics. That’s always why men’s boxing and women’s boxing are different things. It’s just not sport to watch men fight women — we know that instinctively, since we would recoil from it, and morally despise a man who hits a woman. “At least we always used to. But not anymore. Because it’s illegal in America now. If you say a man can’t be on a women’s sports team — boxing, wrestling, track and field, football, whatever — you’re against the new executive order.”

This is just an excerpt of the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.