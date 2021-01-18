World champion martial artist charged for speaking at Quebec lockdown protest

Dave Leduc is a multiple time world champion in the Burmese martial art of Lethwei, also known as Burmese boxing. It's a full contact combat sport that involves headbutting, and is done bareknuckle.

Leduc knows about fitness, health and weighing risks. He's a world-class athlete at the peak of his career, not someone with triple comorbidities who needs to be confined to their home for their own safety from the coronavirus.

Leduc also knows about freedom, having competed in places like the UAE and other more oppressive parts of the world. That's why he's been vocal about his opposition to the pandemic lockdown in his home province of Quebec.

Leduc received a ticket for $1,550 for speaking at an anti-lockdown protest in December. He joins me today to tell me why speaking out for civil liberties is worth ending up on the wrong side of the law.

We're helping Leduc fight his fine. It's surely going to cost more than $1,550 to get this ticket before a real judge, but we believe you cannot put a dollar value on protecting civil liberties from a government that would abuse the threat of a virus to strip freedom from its citizens.

If you've received a lockdown ticket like Leduc, don't pay it. Plead not guilty and fight it. Reach out to us at www.FightTheFines.com and Rebel News will put you in touch with a top criminal lawyer at no cost to you.