Would UCLA students support WEF initiatives?

World Economic Forum (WEF) members have made clear that their agenda involves a world in which everything is rented not owned, meat is rationed and replaced with bugs, a global carbon tax is implemented, and so on.

These ‘rules for thee but not for me’ from the private-jet-flying elites are all a part of the WEF’s ‘Agenda 2030.’ In some cases, they’ve achieved some of these goals already.

Canada’s carbon tax on fuel and heating cost the average household between $402 and $847 last year, even after rebates. Now, Health Canada is even considering a ban on cost-effective electric heaters.

The World Economic Forum offers 4 new foods that cut your carbon footprint, I think I'll stick with steak. #ClimateHoax pic.twitter.com/VLnWe6YxOP — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) February 24, 2024

WEF initiatives serve to benefit a handful of people in positions of power, while destroying the quality of life for the working class. Only time will tell if these radical ideas will be readily accepted by everyday citizens, or if people will think for themselves and fight back.

We went to a known breeding ground for far-left globalist ideology, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to ask students if they would go along with the propositions of Agenda 2030. See the video above for their responses!

