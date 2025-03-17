WATCH: You will not BELIEVE who's on the Yemini Report tonight

Don’t miss this explosive episode of the Yemini Report at 7pm Melbourne time, March 18 2025.

In May 2022, I confronted Nas Daily at the World Economic Forum in Davos, questioning his involvement with the globalist organisation. I asked him directly: was he being paid to promote their agenda? He dodged the question, but it was clear he was there as part of their carefully curated messaging.

Not content with that brief exchange, I later flew to Dubai to debate him properly. We covered everything from climate change to COVID-19, and it was obvious from the start that he had no interest in genuine discussion. Instead, he stuck to the same scripted lines about trusting the authorities and not listening to 'conspiracy theories'.

The public reaction to that debate must have rattled him, because by the time we crossed paths again at WEF 2023, he wasn’t interested in talking. Instead, he interrupted my interview with Luxembourg’s prime minister before turning to insults and attempts to shut me down. Hours later, he lost his temper again — this time launching into an unhinged rant at my boss, Ezra Levant. The meltdown was so bizarre that even security had to step in.

After that, I assumed Nas Daily would steer clear of me for good. But over the past 18 months, I started noticing something strange — his posts on X suggested his political views were shifting. Was this genuine, or just another calculated pivot? I wanted to find out. So, I did something I never expected: I invited him onto the Yemini Report for a raw, unfiltered conversation. To my surprise, he accepted.

This is not just about rehashing old encounters — though those moments are important to revisit. It’s about getting to the bottom of what’s really changed with Nas Daily, and whether his transformation is real.