DAILY | Toronto's latest freedom protest, Cops at the window
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Toronto's latest freedom protest
- Police allegedly peer through window, issue fines for illegal dinner gathering
- Cops hit Mom's Diner with $1,200 COVID lockdown ticket
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up