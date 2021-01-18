DAILY | Cops break up Toronto freedom rally (Exclusive footage)
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Toronto freedom rally broken up by the police. Rebel News was there!
- Vaughan, Ontario salts down skating rinks
- Australia's state of Victoria is dropping most COVID fines
- Joe Biden plans to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline's permit
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up