2021 Conservative Policy Convention Watch Party

  • By Rebel News
  • March 19, 2021
2021 Conservative Policy Convention Watch Party
LIVE COVERAGE STARTS AT 5pm ET / 3pm MT

The Conservative Party of Canada is holding their annual policy convention tonight. Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid will follow along live during our special online “watch party” — and you’re invited to join!

Erin O’Toole will give the keynote speech tonight to lay down his vision for the party’s future. Will his plan be enough to successfully challenge Justin Trudeau in a future election?

Unlike the CBC, we’re keeping our comments and live chat open so you can share your thoughts during the livestream. And if you submit a “SuperChat,” Ezra and Sheila will read your comments live on-air.

Conservative Party of Canada Livestream
YouTube Livestream
