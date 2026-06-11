1,000 police deployed so Jewish families can safely march at Walk with Israel

I spent Sunday on Bathurst Street in Toronto for the annual Walk with Israel — and the scene tells you everything you need to know about the state of this country right now.

Bathurst Street is the heart of Toronto's Jewish community. Synagogues, schools, restaurants, shops. Jewish life has been here for a century. It has also, in recent years, become the site of near-weekly antisemitic vandalism, shootings, and arson.

Police have largely looked the other way. I was personally arrested here last year for doing journalism by Officer MacDuff, who was back on duty again today. I'm currently suing him and the Toronto Police Force for false arrest.

For the third year running, Mayor Olivia Chow, Premier Doug Ford, and Prime Minister Mark Carney all skipped the Walk with Israel. They've done the demographic math.

Meanwhile, an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 police were deployed so that Jewish families — kids, grandparents, strollers, dogs — could walk down their own street without being attacked. No other community in this city requires that.

A small counter-protest did show up, flying Ayatollah Khamenei flags alongside Palestinian ones. This is not an organic movement. Antisemitic signs were being mass-produced. The organizers are among the estimated 700 Iranian-regime-linked individuals the federal government knows are operating in Canada — and does nothing about.

Today, for once, the police actually pushed them back. Mounted officers formed a barrier and moved the protesters away from the march route. It was a very different approach from the concierge service these same activists have received for the past three years.

Along the route I spoke with marchers, Rebel fans, and community members, including a local resident who told me he knows the weekly protesters by name and address, and still can't get anyone in authority to act.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for policing, has been aware of foreign funding behind these terror-linked organizers since 2023. Nearly three years later: nothing.

Our Rebel News billboard truck was on the street all day, rotating messages including our petition at DeportTheHamas.com. If you're not a citizen and you support terrorism, you should be gone. Simple as that.

It was a good day. But it shouldn't take a thousand police just to go for a walk.