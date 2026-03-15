84,000 private-sector jobs lost in Canada in February

Canada lost 84,000 private-sector jobs in February, according to recent labour data, raising concerns about the health of the country’s economy.

The losses were largely concentrated in full-time positions in the private sector rather than public-sector employment. Private-sector job losses are often viewed as a key indicator of economic weakness because they reflect declining business investment and hiring confidence.

Speaking about the numbers, Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized longer-term labour statistics rather than the single-month decline. He said Canada had created more than 80,000 jobs over the past six months and argued that the country continues to outperform the United States in job creation.

Carney also suggested economic uncertainty caused by U.S. trade actions is forcing adjustments in the Canadian economy.

However, focusing on six-month averages masks recent losses. Earlier gains included temporary or part-time positions, while February’s losses were primarily full-time private-sector jobs.

Concerns about Canada’s economic outlook have also been raised in long-term government planning documents. A report from the Privy Council Office has warned that Canada could face significant demographic and economic challenges in the coming decades, including the potential for young workers to leave the country in search of better opportunities.

The February job losses come amid broader concerns about slowing growth, rising costs of living, and uncertainty surrounding Canada’s long-term economic trajectory.

With the long-term projection looking so dire, how are the Carny liberals seemingly doing so well in the polls?