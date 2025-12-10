'Double standard': Justice Centre President John Carpay condemns arrest of Dr. Frances Widdowson

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms discussed the shocking arrest of Dr. Frances Widdowson at the University of Victoria on December 2.

Dr. Widdowson, a free speech advocate, was attempting to hold a public discussion alongside OneBC party leader Dallas Brodie about the debunked claim that 215 children’s remains were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Approximately 100 protesters confronted Dr. Widdowson upon her arrival on campus, with the JCCF noting several demonstrators appeared to be "self-identifying as Communists, Hamas supporters, and Antifa-aligned activists". Dr. Widdowson was eventually detained and arrested herself after being issued a trespass notice and refusing to leave the campus.

Speaking out following her arrest, Dr. Widdowson said that the University of Victoria "has been perpetuating the falsehood of 215 remains of children being confirmed at Kamloops since 2021, and is intent on censoring any correction of this claim. This should be of concern for everyone who believes that universities should be places of open inquiry and critical thinking, not propaganda and indoctrination.”

Carpay also condemned the arrest, noting the double standard with Dr. Widdowson being arrested while anti-Israel encampment protests were permitted on the campus by the administration.

"This is somebody going on campus to speak. This is a taxpayer-funded institution. The B.C. government says itself that it's carrying out a governmental purpose," he said.

"And it's just a double standard because she is pointing out that there's just no evidence to substantiate the claim that there's 215 children buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School," Carpay continued.

Dr. Widdowson has been charged under British Columbia’s Trespass Act, which the JCCF notes "carries potential penalties of up to $2,000 in fines or six months’ imprisonment." Lawyers funded by the JCCF will be defending Dr. Widdowson and challenging the prosecution.