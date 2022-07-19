Grassroots of professional wrestling alive in Calgary

Alberta Prosperity Project Building community for freedom and prosperity. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Wrestling is deeply ingrained in Calgary’s history, and Calgary’s influence on the world of wrestling is immeasurable. From Stu Hart’s training room known as the Dungeon, to the myriad of superstars who are known around the world after getting their start in Stampede wrestling, like Brett and Owen Hart, the British Bulldog, and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart to name a few.

Stampede Wrestling was very much the forerunner of the now $5-billion WWE, Vince McMahon even briefly owned the promotion. While the WWE and promotions like AEW are seeing stellar commercial success, it is important to look back at the roots and history of the wrestling organizations that started it all. That is why we were on location at Real Canadian Wrestling’s Saturday Night Fights to learn more about some people who are keeping the legacy of grassroots wrestling alive right here in Hart country.

We spoke with professional wrestlers and attendees alike to ask why they believed Calgary was the ideal habitat for this incredible and larger-than-life sport to establish its roots. We also asked whether there was something fundamentally Albertan about the grit and perseverance of the athletes that spoke to the hardworking oil and gas sector people that helped build the sport through their patronage.

We also chatted about the legacy of the Hart family, their impact on wrestling locally and around the world, and the efforts of local promotions to carry on the traditions of Stampede Wrestling while continuing to evolve and grow the sport.

