‘Pride Season’ outpaces Christmas and Easter across federal departments

A new set of figures from a parliamentary inquiry calls into question what the federal government chooses to recognize and fund.

The response to Order Paper Question (OPQ) Q-771 details which holidays and observances actually make the cut across Ottawa’s departments.

Only seven federal departments formally recognize Christmas — a tradition deeply rooted in family and faith — which is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Canada. Easter fares even worse, with just three departments acknowledging it at all.

Mother’s Day gets modest recognition from 13 departments, but Father’s Day? Just two observe it.

Now compare that with more ‘modern’ awareness campaigns.

Pride festivities are acknowledged and recognized by 20 federal departments. Pink Shirt Day, aimed at anti-bullying, is acknowledged by 13, while Bell Let’s Talk, focused on mental health, receives recognition from 15.

At first glance, these initiatives may appear well-meaning. In fact, many would argue they are a necessity, but beyond symbolic recognition, there’s a financial component that’s a harder pill for taxpayers to swallow.

Budget 2025 commits $54.6 million over five years, plus $10.9 million ongoing, to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Included in that is $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million annually thereafter, specifically earmarked for Pride-related security.

Meanwhile, there is no comparable line item for the lesser acknowledged, though widely observed, Christmas or Easter.

There’s no dedicated funding for Parliament Hill decorations, seasonal programming, or even enhanced security tied specifically to those holidays. While some associated costs may exist within broader departmental budgets, they are not clearly outlined, itemized, or prioritized in the same way.

The contrast is clear — one set of observances receives targeted funding and national coordination, while others remain largely invisible in federal planning, despite being celebrated by millions of Canadians.

For a country that prides itself on diversity, there seems to be less balance in the diversity of representation.

Is this a reflection of evolving national values or selective prioritization?

The takeaway is clear: What Ottawa chooses to recognize (and fund) says a lot about where its priorities lie. For many Canadians, those priorities are increasingly out of touch with their own.