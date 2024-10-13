'Shut up d--khead,' country town tells Nazis to hit the road

A group of white supremacists who gathered in the rural town of Corowa, NSW, on Saturday faced vocal opposition from locals as they attempted to hold a rally in the border town.

Around 50 men, dressed in black and many with faces covered, assembled at the local war memorial, brandishing a "white man fight back" banner. The group, linked to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Network, chanted slogans like "Australia for the white man, the rest must go."

In videos circulating online, Corowa residents can be heard ridiculing Nazi leader Thomas Sewell during his speech. Struggling to pronounce the town's name, Sewell was heckled by a local resident who bluntly told him to "shut up d--khead."

Corowa mayor Patrick Bourke expressed his disgust over the gathering, condemning the group's actions.

"It’s absolutely disgusting. I think it’s a cowardly act to carry on like that in a public arena with children and family around is just not on,” Bourke said. “It’s pretty unbelievable really to think it would happen in a community like Corowa, it’s definitely not welcome here.”

Sewell's group claimed that the town has been "flooded by migrant workers" since multinational meat giant JBS purchased the local piggery.

The rally follows the recent conviction of National Socialist Network member Jacob Hersant in Victoria, the first person sentenced for performing a Nazi salute since the gesture was banned in the state in 2023. Hersant faces up to 12 months in prison but remains unrepentant.

NSW Police reported that officers dispersed the gathering, and no arrests were made.