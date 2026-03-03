'Trans woman' sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing own children

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to a 'transgender' parent from Grand Prairie, Alberta, being sentenced to five years in prison following a vicious attack against his young children.

The sentencing stems from a brutal attack in February 2025, during which Atwood assaulted his eight-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with a knife. Atwood's daughter required emergency surgery on her esophagus to save her life after the violent attack.

Atwood was sentenced in provincial court in Alberta on Monday, with Justice J. Sihra citing "the gravity of the offences and the aggravating factors" in his decision, as reported by the Western Standard.

Conservative critics have slammed Canada's bail system for allowing Atwood to remain free on the streets up until this point, living in a minivan and posting unsettling videos admitting to the stabbings, more than a year after the alleged attack on his children while sentencing remained delayed.

In one of the videos that was recently released by Atwood, he can be heard questioning whether attacking his children was the "right" decision.

"A year ago today, I stabbed my daughter and scraped my son's arm. I thought I was protecting them. I don't know if I made the right decision or I made the wrong decision," he said.

Justice J. Sihra added that the "accused's gender identity may have been an additional source of stress", but there's "no evidence that it triggered mental health issues so acute as to diminish moral culpability."

Bizarrely, a forensic psychiatrist who examined Atwood reportedly found "no evidence of serious mental illness" at the time he violently attacked his children.