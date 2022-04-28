Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

A look at so-called 'myths' about the COVID vaccines

Ezra breaks down a story in the National Post titled, 'One in eight Canadians believe vaccine myths, survey reveals.'

  By Rebel News
  • April 28, 2022
  News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we broke down a story in the National Post titled, "One in eight Canadians believe vaccine myths, survey reveals".

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Well, like I say, the things they asked in some cases were not myths. It was rushed — it was called Operation Warp Speed. They do have dangerous side effects. You can argue if those things matter, or how much they matter, but those are facts. Asking if you trust someone? That's not a myth, it's more a test of your own psychological and political obedience.

Canada COVID Vaccines News Analysis
  By Rebel News

