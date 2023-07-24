ABC names controversial new Q&A host as Stan Grant moves to 'projects'

ABC radio host Patricia Karvelas is the new host of Q&A.

Karvelas will permanently replace Stan Grant announced his resignation in May amid controversy over his comments during the national broadcaster’s coverage of the King’s coronation.

Grant will remain with the ABC working on unspecified “new projects”.

Karvelas, who has been filling in as Q&A host in Grant's absence, will present the show until at least the end of the year as well as hosting RN Breakfast during the week.

ABC News Director Justin Stevens said the ABC "respected and supported" Grant’s decision to quit.

“We want to do all we can to support Stan and ensure he continues to play a major role in Australian media,” he said. “In Wiradjuri ‘dyiraamalang’ means a teacher and leader. Stan Grant, a proud Wiradjuri man, is both of those things and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does into the future.”

Stevens said Karvelas had done an “outstanding job” filling in for Grant and he was “delighted” she would continue in the role.

Grant was at the centre of a firestorm after taking part in a panel discussion during coverage of the coronation. The panel was highly critical of the British monarchy and blamed it for inflicting suffering on Indigenous Australians.

Not long after Grant wrote that he had received racial abuse because of his comments about the monarchy and that he was stepping away from the media.