ABC spreads conspiracy theory Elon Musk may cut off Australia from Starlink

Australia’s public broadcaster, the ABC, has published an article scrutinising Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, presenting the tech billionaire as a controversial figure with unpredictable tendencies.

This taxpayer-funded piece brings Australia into the debate on Musk’s sway over critical infrastructure, a topic that has already stirred controversy in the United States, where Musk’s vocal support of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has drawn the ire of the media establishment.

Does anyone actually think @elonmusk would deny a country access to the internet during a “Crisis”. This is some hot propaganda, I’m more worried about my government denying my access to the internet during said “Crisis” pic.twitter.com/hRRqFdeeEZ — Isaac Butterfield (@Thebuttsmarn) November 1, 2024

Since its launch in Australia in 2021, Starlink has become a vital part of national telecommunications, especially for the 200,000 Australians in remote areas dependent on it for connectivity. Its high-speed satellite internet also supports emergency services, with Starlink dishes now installed on fire trucks, police cars, and potentially 50 naval vessels.

Conversely, the Australian government spent approximately $51billion on the nation's controversial broadband infrastructure, known as the NBN, which was declared complete in 2020, yet swathes of rural and regional areas remain without reliable internet.

Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) is Officially being Smashed by Elon Musks Starlink.



It's officially becoming a white elephant after $51 Billion+ Dollars was spent by the Australian Government in establishing a state-of-the-art network that is quickly being out down… pic.twitter.com/yS5QUcCv0e — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) August 14, 2024

However, some analysts worry that Australia's reliance on Starlink might come with risks. "Starlink is a double-edged sword," said telecommunications analyst Paul Budde. Malcolm Davis from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a body partly funded by Australia’s Department of Defence, voiced concerns, suggesting that if Australia becomes "totally dependent on Starlink for internet services, whether civilian or defence," Musk’s control could pose a vulnerability. "In a crisis, he could deny us access," Davis noted.

Despite these cautionary voices, Starlink has significantly outperformed alternatives, especially in regional Australia, where traditional networks only cover 30% of the land mass. Many regional Australians are “voting with their wallets and choosing to pay a premium for those services,” according to Luke Coleman, CEO of the Communications Alliance.

Couldn’t ANY company technically deny access?



This sounds like just another hit piece on Elon — Wolf White (@HvitaUlfrinn) October 31, 2024

The ABC article pointed to Musk’s recent political moves, noting that Musk limited Starlink’s use for Ukrainian military operations amid the Russian invasion, a move that the article claims affected Ukraine's defensive efforts.

Additionally, Musk’s vocal support for Trump’s campaign in the U.S. has rattled the establishment who seem concerned about his potential political motivations in "controlling" the global satellite network.

