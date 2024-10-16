ABC under fire again over sympathy for terrorist Hezbollah leader

The ABC has come under fire once again after issuing a correction to a report that appeared to show sympathy towards Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The broadcaster's story on protests in Sydney, following Nasrallah's death, initially failed to acknowledge that he led a designated terrorist organisation.

In its original form, the report described the protests as “marking the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah," without clarifying his ties to terrorism.

The story has since been revised to a more neutral stance, now referring to the protests as focusing on “fighting in the Middle East." The ABC issued no specific explanation for this change.

Other amendments included the headline being altered from “Cries for Peace” to “Middle East Protests,” despite the protests featuring pro-Hezbollah supporters. Protesters reportedly waved Hezbollah flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans.

The ABC's coverage faced further criticism for omitting mentions of Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on Israel and the displacement of thousands of Israelis. Instead, the focus remained on the crowd’s discontent with Israeli actions.

ABC Chair Kim Williams has raised concerns about the infiltration of activist views in journalism, as this marks the 46th correction the broadcaster has made this year.

However, ABC News Director Justin Stevens expressed support for the reporter involved, claiming that full context had been provided across multiple stories.