Adamson Barbecue owner explains basis for constitutional challenge

Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is best known for cooking up the best brisket this side of Texas. But the restaurateur has something else on the front burner these days: a constitutional challenge regarding the perversely named Reopening Ontario Act.

Skelly recently held a press conference at his Adamson Barbecue location in the east end Toronto neighbourhood of Leaside, where he said that he is hoping to strike down the Reopening Ontario Act as being unconstitutional. The matter will be heard in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Viewers may recall the brutal ordeal Skelly went through in late November when he defiantly opened his Etobicoke location, only to have Mayor John Tory literally send in all the king’s horses and all the king’s men (i.e., the Toronto Police Service’s mounted unit was dispatched) to shut down his eatery. Meanwhile, a Costco some 300 metres away continues to run its food service kitchen… we don’t get it either…

Says Skelly: “The government is completely overreaching in an effort to close down small businesses and destroy our economy.”

Certainly, the growing number of papered-over storefront windows would attest to that.

Skelly says he has a new legal team and that his case will likely be heard in the summertime. And he’s optimistic that he has a solid case.

Skelly also plans to challenge the $187,000 bill he received from the city when it billed him for the police resources that were used to shut down his Etobicoke restaurant.

As well, Skelly notes the city has been vindictive towards him, noting that his Leaside location has been closed to the public by order of the city, meaning that he can only now serve customers at his Aurora, Ont., location.