Afghan migrant charged with murder after triple stabbing in London

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Jack Hadfield provided an update on the Afghan migrant stabbing attack that left one man dead and two others injured.

Hadfield laid out some of the facts of the disturbing incident that has shaken residents in London. "What we know for sure is that a 45-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were first attacked by this Afghan national who was 22 years old," he said.

"As far as we've been told, he came over to this country in a lorry in 2020," Hadfield continued.

"He stabbed the 45-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy, and then a 49-year-old man, a local bin worker, he was walking his dog, he's a father, he attempted to intervene in the situation at which point the Afghan national stabbed him to death and he sadly died of his injuries," Hadfield added.

Ezra discussed why western countries inviting large numbers of immigrants from nations with significantly different cultures, like Afghanistan, can create societal issues.

"People from Afghanistan have a different culture. It's not a race, it's not a language, it's not a religion, it's their culture. It is a more barbaric place," he said.

"And we would never send our friends and family on vacation to Afghanistan, but what we've done instead is we've brought Afghanistan to us, to Canada, but to a much larger effect to the United Kingdom," Ezra continued.

The Afghan migrant appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

