WATCH: African migrant drops TRUTH BOMB about Australia’s future

I met up with Emeka Edwin-Nweze, an African podcaster and entrepreneur, at the recent ‘Put Australia First’ rally in Melbourne, and his perspective was refreshingly honest.

“I'm an African and when I spoke today, I was saying that I came to this country to make a difference. And I came here noting that this country gave me an opportunity that my country will probably have never given me. And that is something special,” Emeka told me.

He stressed the importance of recognising the opportunity Australia provides while also adapting to the culture here, a view that sits in stark contrast to others who came here hating the country they came to.

“So people that come here, they need to recognise that fact and recognise that very quickly. So if you come and you don't want to assimilate… culture is good and their values that you might come with that are awesome. Bring those good things but stay away with your things that don't work for here,” he said.

We talked about the importance of maintaining a moral compass in a world where institutions and leaders have lost credibility. Emeka shared his experience during COVID, saying he refused to force his staff to take vaccines.

He also spoke on politics and civic participation. “If people don't participate in democracy, democracy will never work… The only way to defeat the evil forces is by uniting and voting them out,” he said. He referenced Pauline Hanson’s popularity as proof that Australians are waking up and seeking alternatives to the major parties.

His message was clear: bring the best of your culture, embrace the opportunities Australia offers, and above all, think critically and participate actively in shaping the country’s future.