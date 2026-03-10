After brutal lockdowns, NZ Covid Inquiry still backs Ardern’s leadership

New Zealand’s final Covid inquiry has reopened debate over Jacinda Ardern’s pandemic leadership, highlighting the lasting damage caused by one of the strictest lockdown regimes in the world.

The second phase of the Royal Commission examined the period from February 2021 to October 2022, when Covid-19 was circulating in the community and the government continued enforcing strict controls, particularly in Auckland.

While the report states New Zealand’s response achieved some successes, it also reveals decisions made under Ardern’s government that fuelled anger and eroded public trust.

It confirms that Auckland’s 2021 lockdown, among the longest and toughest in the developed world, continued six days beyond what then Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had recommended.

The inquiry also found the government ignored expert health advice that under-18s in employment should not be required to receive two vaccine doses because of concerns about cardiac myocarditis.

Despite those findings, the commission concluded: “Overall, this report concludes that Aotearoa New Zealand did well in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the whole, the decisions taken and methods used during the Covid-19 response were considered and appropriate. We have also identified where they were lacking.”

The report nonetheless acknowledges the deep social and political divisions that followed the government’s sweeping restrictions.

“The pandemic, and the response to it, has left scars. During the period examined in this phase, people continued to die and others suffered long-term health impacts. Some lost all faith in government and other institutions, and remain disengaged, sceptical or even hostile towards them today.

“We heard from many people who were angry about the restrictions that remained in force during this time, despite changing circumstances. We heard from others who considered some public health measures weren’t adequate or safe.”

Ardern and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson responded by defending the government’s record.

“We got a lot right. More than most. But there are areas that could have been better.

“While in office we established the Royal Commission to independently compile what worked, and what we could learn from. We accept the overall findings and recommendations of both reports.

“The job now is to ensure NZ is better prepared for the next pandemic.”

However, Ardern’s once-towering popularity has sharply declined since the pandemic era. After leaving office in 2023, she has largely based herself overseas and has spent extended time in Australia with her family rather than returning permanently to New Zealand.

The commission itself emphasised that the costs of the pandemic response were unavoidable.

“The Commission's observation - 'there is no scenario in which NZ - or any other country - could have confronted the pandemic without some cost' will be just as true for the next time. Our best safeguard is to ensure we are as well prepared as we can be.

“Over the last four years, we have fully cooperated with both phases of the inquiry, including many hours of interviews, and wish to extend our thanks to the Royal Commission staff for their important work on behalf of New Zealand.”