After guilty verdict, Pastor Artur Pawlowski says 'we've got to keep fighting'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Since becoming the very first FightTheFines.com case as COVID-19 restrictions disrupted Canadians normal lives, Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been a committed advocate for civil liberties and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Pastor Artur brought that passion for freedom with him when he visited truckers and their supporters as they blockaded the Coutts, Alberta, border crossing in February 2022, delivering an inspirational sermon encouraging the protesters to “hold the line” in their fight against COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Despite a number of previous legal victories, Pastor Artur was found guilty by a judge in a Lethbridge courtroom yesterday on charges related to this speech. He joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on this most recent court decision and what lies ahead.

Refusing to see this verdict as anything more than a minor setback, Pastor Artur told Ezra:

This is not my first time that injustice has been done, because don't kid yourself: this is a great injustice. I've seen this growing up behind the Iron Curtain under the boots of the Soviets, so what I'm saying is we must keep plowing. We have to keep fighting, we must do it peacefully, we must use every legal means that we have at our disposal. But also we have to understand that something shifted in the past three years. Something changed, it feels less like a democracy and more like a totalitarian police state.

To see all of our coverage of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's fight for civil liberties throughout the pandemic, and to help support his ongoing legal fees, visit SaveArtur.com.