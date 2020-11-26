AFTERMATH: Adamson Barbecue owner ARRESTED

On today's edition of the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, things got a little hectic as Adam Skelly, owner of Adamsons Barbecue in Etobicoke, vowed once again to open his restaurant at 11 a.m. this morning, continuing to break lockdown restrictions placed on restaurants.

Early in the morning, police showed up and placed locks on the doors of the restaurant. A warning was issued that if Skelly allowed diners indoors, he would be committing obstruction.

A defiant Skelly yet again opened up his business, and this time a heavy police presence showed up — including officers mounted on horseback — arresting Skelly for defying the lockdown restrictions.