Air Canada permanently grounds another hate-spewing Islamist staffer

To quote the late, great philosopher Feddie Mercury: “Another one bites the dust.”

Another online Islamist bozo, that is.

We have an update for you regarding the latest hate-spewing Islamist that is – or rather was – employed by Air Canada. We speak of Blair Boudreau who served as an in-flight Service Director for the airline, a role Boudreau held since 1998.

Alas, it’s rather perverse that someone in the hospitality business would be so infatuated with spreading anti-Jew/anti-Israel hatred online. But this reprobate has no shame – even when advocating for violence.

Here’s a brief sampling of Boudreau’s online rhetoric:

Boudreau calls on God to inflict a large catastrophe on Jews;

He accuses Jews of collecting/stealing the skin of Palestinian prisoners;

He attributes the 9/11 terrorist attacks to “the Jew Larry Silverstein” (whatever that means);

He accuses Jews of being devil worshipers;

He states “all Jews are obsessed with money”;

He incites political violence by calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to assassinate the sitting President of the United States;

He wants to see Elon Musk commit suicide;

He wants to see Tel Aviv bombed.

Talk about flying the unfriendly skies…

You may recall we I reached out to Air Canada for comment last month. Here were our questions regarding the illustrious Mr. Boudreau:

Is Air Canada aware of Mr. Boudreau’s hateful social media posts? Do these posts violate Air Canada’s code of conduct? How is it that Air Canada is employing such a radicalized and potentially dangerous individual? How can Air Canada guarantee the safety of their passengers by granting Mr. Boudreau access to outbound luggage as well as access to aircraft? Does Air Canada conduct a clearance check for its employees?

While the questions were not specifically answered, Air Canada spokesman Sean Davidson did state the following: “Air Canada denounces hate speech and promotion of violence in all forms. The individual has been removed from service, and a full investigation is underway. We have no additional comment at this point.”

A few weeks, the investigation was completed. And we’re delighted to report that Blair Boudreau is no longer employed by Air Canada. Good riddance!

By the way, for those keeping score at home, Boudreau is the second Air Canada Islamist to be shown the door this year. The first one was Sammy Allouba, another vile spewer of hate. Indeed, Allouba went out his way to openly convey hatred against Jews, Israelis, Iranians, and even anti-Hamas Palestinians. All the while, Sammy glorified designated terrorist groups and individual terrorists who tend to massacre those aforementioned people. What a vile kook.

But you know what’s truly amazing? Not only are these cretins full of hatred, but they’re downright stupid as well. In the last several months, Rebel News has exposed about a dozen online Islamist bozos working for the likes of Ernst & Young, Allstate Insurance, the Royal Bank, Scotiabank, Telus, and several other large corporations. It always ends badly for them. Which is to say, they are presented with pink slips.

Yet despite the precedents set for career suicide, they just can’t help themselves. They are so full of visceral hatred that they seemingly don’t care what might happen to their livelihoods should they be exposed. Fascinating.

In any event, good for Air Canada for ridding itself of these wannabe jihadis in the name of public safety. After all, last month we marked the grim 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Also last month a terrorist attack was thwarted by passengers aboard a Flydubai flight when the copilot attacked the pilot with an axe and attempted to crash the plane into the Tel Aviv airport.

Alas, that’s the thing about the aviation business: Islamists and airplanes do not mix well.

Thus, so long Sammy. Bye-bye Boudreau. You’re permanently grounded. And the skies are safer for it.