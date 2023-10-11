BREAKING: Air Canada fires pilot who compared Israel to Hitler

Instagram / mostafa.ezzo.7

An Air Canada pilot is no longer permitted to fly for the airliner after making a distasteful social media post comparing Israel to Nazi tyrant Adolf Hitler.

“We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously and he was taken out of service on Monday, Oct. 9,” said Air Canada in a statement. “We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

Pilot Mostafa Ezzo adorned the Palestinian scarf and flag in a photo he posted of himself whilst wearing his Air Canada uniform.

In another photo, he posed with a sign saying: “Israel, Adolph Hitler is proud of you.”

Another advertised a pro-Hamas rally in Montreal, with the caption: “F*ck you Israel, burn in hell,” followed by the discarding of an Israeli flag.

Mostafa Ezzo is a pilot with Air Canada, flying their 787s.



That's the plane Air Canada flies to Tel Aviv.



They should probably keep him off of that route.



Just to be safe. pic.twitter.com/D7dWXTweBL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 10, 2023

On Tuesday, Conservative transport critic Mark Strahl penned a letter to the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) urging Air Canada to terminate Ezzo’s employment.

“While I appreciate that he has been suspended, I am calling on you to take the further step of terminating his employment,” he said.

“I know that passenger safety is the number one concern for Air Canada and its flight crews. Passengers from all countries, faiths, and backgrounds must be made to feel safe on any flights that Air Canada operates.”

Strahl also requested that Ezzo have his ALPA membership revoked owing to the social media posts.

On Wednesday, Air Canada released a follow-up statement, indicating that Ezzo no longer works for the airliner.