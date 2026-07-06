Alberta Fact Check: Money talks — and right now it's talking for independence

Public opinion polls offer a snapshot in time. Financial contributions show something different: who is motivated enough to invest their own money in a campaign.

As of July 2, financial disclosures filed with Elections Alberta show that registered referendum third-party advertisers (TPAs) supporting Alberta independence had reported $351,950.14 in contributions, compared to $70,581.36 reported by registered organizations opposing independence or supporting the "Stay" side.

That works out to 83.3% of all reported referendum TPA contributions going to the independence side.

Those numbers are drawn directly from Elections Alberta's public financial reporting, not from polling or internal campaign estimates. Major contributors on the independence side include Let Alberta Decide, Pathway to Independence, United Alberta Flags and Alberta's Choice, while the reported "Stay" side totals include Alberta's Voice, Alberta Land Consortium, Vote to Stay, Together – "No!" and Our Alberta Advantage.

There's been lots of polling all over the place with respect to Alberta Independence. Perhaps here's another number worth considering when weighing public sentiment on AB independence. pic.twitter.com/bVXSvNaNlK — Cameron Parke (@Cameron_Parke) July 4, 2026

Of course, campaign fundraising is not the same thing as election results. A dollar is not a vote, and financial support cannot predict with certainty how Albertans will cast their ballots on referendum day.

But fundraising does measure enthusiasm. It reflects which side has supporters willing to volunteer, organize and financially back its message.

There is one important caveat. The reported figures reflect registered referendum TPAs that have filed with Elections Alberta. Questions have been raised about activity associated with Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian organization during the referendum period and whether all advocacy has been conducted through the appropriate registered referendum TPA.

Not all Third Party Advertisers are playing by the rules.



No, we can not, have not, and will not accept donations from out of province or ineligible donors.



But we will graciously accept donations from eligible Albertan’s to help Paint The Province blue in support of Option 2! https://t.co/rM8FNnat3L — United Alberta Flags (@United_AB_Flags) July 4, 2026

Those questions are separate from the reported contribution totals and should be resolved by Elections Alberta under the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.

Based on the official disclosures available today, however, the fundraising advantage is clear: roughly five dollars have been reported for the independence side for every one dollar reported by registered organizations opposing it. That doesn't guarantee victory, but it is objective evidence that the independence movement currently enjoys a substantial financial advantage among registered referendum advertisers.