Alberta gov’t condemns censorship of Jordan Peterson by regulatory board

The Alberta government will no longer tolerate professional regulators censoring the personal opinions and beliefs of members.

Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery expressed concern Wednesday surrounding professional bodies and compulsory training unrelated to professional duties, reads a joint statement.

Albertans value the right to freely express their beliefs without professional regulators censoring them, Smith said.

An earlier Leger poll found that the majority of United Conservative voters (78%) and New Democrats (53%) support government protections for free speech on post-secondary campuses.

“Post-secondary campuses are where learners [can] develop critical thinking, communication, and debate skills. For that to occur, students must be able to engage with different ideas and viewpoints,” said Demetrios Nicolaides, then-advanced education minister, in a statement to Rebel News.

Premier Smith concurred with the sentiment, stating: “A diversity of opinions and beliefs is one of the hallmarks of a free, healthy, and democratic society.”

“Many of the greatest ideas and advancements in history started out as non-conventional and controversial ideas that became popular in mainstream only after brave women and men were able to convince their fellow citizens of their value,” she said.

Minister Amery said governments and governing bodies should not act as arbiters of truth nor restrict speech. Among the examples he shared include the censure of Dr. Jordan Peterson, who is Alberta-born.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario argued for nearly two years that Peterson made ‘inappropriate’ statements on social media, even though the remarks did not relate to the practice of psychology. Those statements related to his opinion on politics, public figures, the Freedom Convoy and climate change.

Peterson contends those comments did not contravene Canadian law and worries his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards.” He earlier praised Alberta for taking charge against censorship.

Smith details that what a doctor or lawyer believes or says about politics is “not a reflection of their competency to practice medicine or law.” She notes regulatory boards and professional colleges are exerting authority beyond their respective mandates.

“When individuals join a regulated profession … they take on obligations and must abide by the rules of their regulatory body that may limit their freedom of expression,” reads an 18-page court decision by the Ontario Divisional Courts, concerning Peterson v. College of Psychologists of Ontario.

Peterson must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical practice, which he has not held since 2017. The college has yet to appoint a media re-educator.

“Requiring coaching following apparently unheeded advice seems a reasonable next step, proportionately balancing statutory objectives against Charter rights which are minimally impaired, if they are impaired at all,” it says.

The same burdensome process faced by professionals, owing to their political or policy opinions outside of their practice, has also taken place in Alberta, according to Minister Amery.

Premier Smith promised amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights to ensure regulators do not act beyond their mandate, following consultations with 118 regulated professions across 11 government ministries.

Rebel attempted to contact the Justice Ministry on a timeline but did not hear back at publication.