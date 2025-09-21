BREAKING: Alleged CFIA Ostrich Cull Disposal Partner Revealed, Source Says

Rebel News has confirmed, through a new verified source whose identity we are protecting, the name of the company allegedly contracted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to dispose of 400 healthy ostriches at risk in Edgewood B.C.

Nucor Environmental Solutions



The company, Nucor Environmental Solutions, specializes in biohazard material removal, and their reported role would be to handle the cleanup and carcass disposal of the healthy, avian flu-recovered flock going strong for 250 days, and for which the CFIA refuses to retest.

This latest tip from a credible insider whose been working with Rebel News to keep the public informed, and adds to the growing wave of political and grassroots push back against what many consider as inhumane and unscientific government overreach against farming, private property, and even scientific freedoms considering the ostriches eggs were previously used for anti-body therapeutics to fight viruses such as COVID-19.

Rebel News reached out to Nucor and its B.C. regional manager, Dave Foley, with questions about their awareness of the controversial nature of the cull, the legal battle underway, and whether they intend to move forward despite the growing list of companies and regional authorities refusing to participate.

As of publication, Nucor has not responded. Their email has now been added to Rebel News’ ongoing email campaign, giving Canadians an opportunity to respectfully call on the company to decline involvement just as Clearway Car & Truck Rentals did yesterday.

The timing of this revelation comes on the heels of Rebel News’ exclusive report that exposed the CFIA’s planned cull schedule believed to begin this weekend but delayed for an unspecified amount of time due to Clearway’s decision to demand the CFIA return their vehicles leaving the unaffiliated with their cull plan.

Will Nucor follow Clearway’s lead and abandon the project, or proceed despite public dissent and scientific concerns?

This is a developing story.