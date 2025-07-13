In stark contrast to the government's bullying, the Amish contribute positively to the community by assisting a local food bank.

The Amish, though separate from the church, announced in court a donation close to their heart, a gesture of goodwill and solidarity with the non-Amish community.

They're not rich people. Their farms are still run on man and animal power. But they made donations from the heart—pickles, jams, quilts—and they selected this Salvation Army food bank to be the recipient of their generosity.

Bullied by the government, these persecuted people responded with love and generosity.

Remember Trudeau's ArriveCan app? This $63 million privacy-violating malware, commissioned from his cronies, was mandatory for Canadian entry. For the Amish community, it was completely impractical.

The Amish reject modern conveniences like cars, phones, and electricity. Asking an Amish person to download the ArriveCan app on a smartphone is an absurd request.

For their troubles, the Amish faced $6,000 fines for not completing forms.

Unfamiliar with legal processes, the Amish unwittingly consented to massive fines—hundreds of thousands of dollars—by not contesting tickets. The government then placed liens on their homes and farms, preventing sales, bequests, or loans against the properties, a precursor to expropriation to cover the fines.

The Democracy Fund aided over a thousand with ArriveCan app fines; this is their sole reported instance of government property liens.