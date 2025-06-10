Amish score big legal win after outrageous ArriveCan fines

An Amish community in Ontario has won a major legal victory after more than $38,000 in pandemic-era fines linked to the ArriveCan app were waived. The Amish, who do not use modern technology, were charged under the Quarantine Act following their re-entry into the country at the Niagara Falls border.

Many were convicted in absentia, never properly notified of their trial dates or charges, and subsequently saddled with tens of thousands in fines, Rebel News previously reported.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to the good news.

“The idea that this proceeded as far as it did is insane,” said Sheila, praising the work of The Democracy Fund and its donors who helped crowdfund the Amish's legal defence.

The government overreach in this case was “outrageous,” David said. “The cherry on this sordid sundae is this: ArriveCan did not work,” he added, with Sheila noting the exorbitant cost and highlighting how it erroneously sent individuals to quarantine.

“Anybody facing any of these fines should have their money given back and everything wiped clean,” Sheila declared. “The thing didn't work; it was a scam from the beginning.”