Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Protests, Mansions and Policing: Hawk Newsome (BLM) & Eric Butler (Tatum Report) | Andrew Says 70

  • April 21, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Black Lives Matter Greater New York's Hawk Newsome (@IamHawkNewsome) and Eric Butler of TatumReport.com join Andrew Says to touch on BLM riots and protests, as well as New York City vaccine mandates.

Both agree that NYC Mayor Eric Adams is mismanaging the Big Apple, but the two butt heads on topics such as abortion, discrimination and Black Lives Matter's controversial purchasing of mansions.

Extra segments of RebelNews+ have the writer and the activist arguing over banking systems and much more.

Watch for many agreements and disagreements but overall great political discourse.

Pro-life Black Lives Matter New York News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.