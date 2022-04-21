Protests, Mansions and Policing: Hawk Newsome (BLM) & Eric Butler (Tatum Report) | Andrew Says 70

Black Lives Matter Greater New York's Hawk Newsome (@IamHawkNewsome) and Eric Butler of TatumReport.com join Andrew Says to touch on BLM riots and protests, as well as New York City vaccine mandates.

Both agree that NYC Mayor Eric Adams is mismanaging the Big Apple, but the two butt heads on topics such as abortion, discrimination and Black Lives Matter's controversial purchasing of mansions.

Extra segments of RebelNews+ have the writer and the activist arguing over banking systems and much more.

Watch for many agreements and disagreements but overall great political discourse.