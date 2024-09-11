'Animal Justice' MP stays SILENT on violent attacks on police horses
Victorian MP Georgie Purcell has been called out over her endorsement of violent anti-Israel protesters despite their cruelty towards horses.
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell is facing backlash after posting on social media in support of protesters at a violent rally, during which police horses were assaulted.
The protest, against the Land Forces defence expo, saw a chaotic clash between demonstrators and police, with acid, rocks, horse manure and other projectiles hurled at officers and horses.
Despite her role as an advocate for animal rights, Purcell's Instagram post made no mention of the attack on police horses, which included punching and attempts to grab their reins.
Instead, she bizarrely praised the protesters, stating that "most protestors today engaged in [their] right" to peaceful protest, while condemning what she described as "excessive force and intimidation" by police.
Her peculiar statement comes in stark contrast to the shocking details provided by Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton, who confirmed that police and horses had been punched and targeted.
While Purcell has yet to acknowledge the attacks on animals, she did take the opportunity to request an unreleased 2022 report on police misconduct, raising further questions about her priorities.
Critics have been quick to point out the hypocrisy of an MP who claims to champion animal rights, yet appears to downplay or ignore violence against animals when it suits her political agenda.
Purcell signed off with the statement, "Free Palestine," signalling her priority on the broader political issue over the rights of animals.
- By Avi Yemini
