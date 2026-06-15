Announcing a new Tim Hortons whistleblower website!

We’ve just launched a new website, called TimHortonsWatch.com, and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

It’s a place for whistleblowers — especially people who work inside Tim Hortons — to confidentially tell us the truth about what Tim Hortons is doing, especially with its unfair labour practices and its obsession with hiring foreign workers instead of Canadians.

If you’re a customer with a horror story, you can also file that complaint right there, too.

There are other things you can do at TimHortonsWatch.com — you can see our latest news reports on Tim Hortons’ bad behaviour; and you can sign our petition, pledging not to eat there.

And there’s a fun part to it, also: Tim Hortons was furious that we were criticizing them, so they threatened us with a lawsuit. They think that will shut us up. So, on TimHortonsWatch.com, we’re going to fight back, the Canadian way — with a sense of humour and free speech.

We’re having an official Tim Hortons meme contest — make your best “meme” about Tim Hortons. It can be about anything. The decline in quality of their food, for example. Some of the hygiene problems their stores have recently had.

But the main thing we care about is their terrible corporate decision to hire foreign workers instead of Canadians.

It can be a still image or a video; it can be commentary or an AI movie. Your imagination is the only limit!

And on July 1 — Canada Day, or as Tim Hortons calls it, Hire Foreigners Day — we’ll announce the winners, and we’ll have real prizes for the best memes, including great Rebel News merch — and a cash prize of $250 for the top meme.

Challenging Tim Hortons is serious business. If they’re willing to abuse their own staff, you can imagine what they’re trying to do to us. They already had Gowlings — a law firm with nearly 1,500 lawyers — threaten us.

Well, the truth is a defence, and that’s what TimHortonsWatch.com is all about.



If you’re an insider, tell us what’s going on. If you’re a customer, tell us about your experience with a once-great company. If you’re a citizen, sign the petition promising not to eat there anymore, until they change their ways.

And if you’ve got a sense of humour, enter our meme contest — you could even win some prizes!