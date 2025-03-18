Another church was just torched in Manitoba. I’m on my way.

Another church just went up in flames in Canada. The RCMP suspect arson. I’m on my way there now with our videographer, Lincoln Jay.

More than 100 Canadian churches have been torched in recent years, and many more have been vandalized in some other way.

It’s so commonplace that the media and political establishment don’t even acknowledge them anymore. And when they do, they shrug — or even justify it. One of the lowest moments in Justin Trudeau’s disgraceful tenure as prime minister was when he and his right-hand man, Gerald Butts, called the torching of churches “understandable”.

Could you imagine them saying that if 100 mosques had been burnt?

I’m on my way right now. A two-hour flight to Winnipeg, and then a one-hour drive to the town of Carman. We’ll do our best to report from the church, and to see if we can get locals to talk to us.

I’ll keep you posted — I’ll have another report for you later today.

Between Lincoln and me, our economy airfare to Winnipeg, plus the car rental and gas, will add up to almost $1,000 (we’re coming back late tonight, so we don’t need a hotel). If you think this journalism is important, please consider chipping in to help us do this work.

You can do that at www.SaveOurChurches.ca, where you can also sign our petition. It’s crazy to me that the RCMP don’t have a national task force on this issue — it’s obviously not just random occurrences, this is an anti-Christian crime wave.

Sign our petition there, and if you can, please help us to cover the cost of our journey today. (Thank you).

Attacks on churches aren’t just an act of anti-Christian bigotry; they’re a form of terrorism. As in, they’re a political statement made with violence. It’s bizarre to me that most politicians and journalists don’t treat it more seriously.

That’s likely because most media are on the government payroll. Unlike them, Rebel News is 100% viewer-supported. If you support this mission, please click here to help us cover our modest bills. (Thank you.)

