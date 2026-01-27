Another election? Carney appears to enter campaign mode

Mark Carney was asked if he was entering into campaign mode during a Monday press event at a grocery store. While there, the prime minister announced a new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, giving taxpayers a rebate on some food items.

As he took questions, Carney was asked whether he was preparing for another election, given the Liberals may sense an opportunity to secure a majority in the House of Commons.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on whether Canadians should expect a snap election less than a year after Carney's narrow victory over Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives.

“I don't want to hear from the global bankster about affordability,” said Sheila, noting “Canada has the highest inflation in the G7.” Carney's rebate “is to give people more GST money — get rid of the GST altogether. Get rid of it on everything if you're concerned about affordability,” she stated.

Better yet, Canada could stop sending tax dollars to “places like Ukraine” since it “drives inflation” here at home, she continued. “But no, (Carney's) standing in front of avocados that people can scarcely afford, telling them that he's going to make the cost of cookies more affordable, because that's the stuff that GST is on, by the way.”

Could there be an election in the calendar year of 2026, wondered David.

“I think that he's a bit of a sinister jerk, and I wouldn't put it past him throwing a wrench in an Alberta referendum campaign by calling an election to derail it,” replied Sheila. “Because then Albertans would be forced to choose between staving off some sort of Liberal sweep or leaving.”