Anti-Israel mob protests menorah lighting event in Toronto

The anti-Israel mob that holds regular protests in a Toronto Jewish neighbourhood returned for a rally against a menorah lighting this past weekend. The distasteful demonstration also occurred shortly after an antisemitic terror attack unfolded on the other side of the world, at Australia's famous Bondi Beach.

The Rebel News billboard truck, displaying an ad for NoHate.ca, was also at the protest alongside newest Rebel reporter, Scarlett Grace.

Her report from the scene detailed how, throughout menorah lighting ceremony, protesters used megaphones shouting comments such as “baby killers” and “all Zionists are terrorists.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini slammed the hateful crowd's attempt to disrupt the event.

“We're going to say it's about anti-Zionism, are we? We're going to keep saying that?” said Sheila, adding she's “dumbfounded” people still believe the protests are about anything more than antisemitism.

“If I were somebody who was very openly Jewish, I would be very worried for my safety in Canada,” Sheila continued, pointing to the attack against Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant in Ireland “because he's openly Jewish.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow weighed in on the terror attack in Australia, saying her “heart is with the Jewish community in Australia, here in Toronto, and across the world.”

My heart is with the Jewish community in Australia, here in Toronto, and across the world after the horrific terror attack at Bondi Beach - where families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah, a festival of light, hope and perseverance.



To Toronto’s Jewish community: I know the fear… — Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@MayorOliviaChow) December 14, 2025

“Newsflash, do something,” implored Tamara. “Instead, she just shares, in the comments that you can't reply to, a post from the Toronto police who say that they're closely monitoring events in Australia,” urging the public to report suspicious behaviour.

“I'd like to report Bathurst and Sheppard every single week,” Sheila said, referring to the intersection where the protests occur.