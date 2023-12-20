Anti-Israel protesters terrifying children and uttering death threats in Canadian malls
'I think you must understand the purpose of these. It's to menace you. It's to cause chaos. It's to tire you out. It's to cause you dissonance. It's to make you feel uncomfortable so you just say, 'fine whatever, what do you want?'' said Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how an anti-Israel protester was able to walk away freely after uttering death threats within feet of a Toronto police officer. Ezra also discussed a clip in which anti-Israel protesters are seen terrifying young children in a shopping mall.
Speaking about the incidents, Ezra said, "I've seen this across Canada — where terrified kids going to see Santa are shrieked at by these hateful mobs."
Hamas supporter repeatedly issues death threats while the police stand by. Is it cowardice? Is it fear?
Ezra went on to say, "If you're wondering, 'well why are they being very unpersuasive?' They're not trying to persuade you of the righteousness of the Palestinian cause, they're trying to persuade you rather that if you don't submit to them they will bring this pain and chaos into your life."
"The thing to understand is they're not trying to persuade you. You don't wear a mask and look like you're a Hamas terrorist if you're trying to persuade other than to persuade you that if you don't submit to them you're life will be much more dangerous," added Ezra.
