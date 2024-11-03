Anti-Israel vandals target Vancouver mayor's home

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim finally breaks his silence after a series of hate-fueled attacks on his family home. Vandals defaced his garage door with graffiti, revealing far-left slogans Thursday.



"This year alone, we have faced a bomb threat, a protest at our home, and other unsettling moments that no family should have to endure," Sim said in an email statement to Postmedia.





HATE: Video comparison of how Vancouver's Jewish community commemorated October 7th vs. Vancouver's 'Pro-Palestine' community.



"As someone in public office, I understand that scrutiny comes with the job. But attacks on my family, on our safety and identity, cross a line that no one should ever have to face," he added.

"Free Palestine," multiple "Land Back" demands, and "Ken Sim hates poor people" were amongst the multicolored tags sprayed across the double car garage doors.

Perhaps most offensive to Sim, a Chinese-Canadian, was the bold red Chinese characters which roughly translate to "F*** your ancestors for 18 generations" and "cover the family with a shovel."

"I can't fully express the pain of seeing these words sprayed across the place that my family and I call home. A home is supposed to be where you feel safe. And when that's taken away, it's absolutely heartbreaking," stated Sim.

In a statement to Global News, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the incident is currently being investigated "from a mischief angle" and that further translation of the Chinese characters will provide further clarity.

Premier David Eby took to X Saturday to oppose the apparent criminal behavior, offering support to Sim and his family. He previously

failed to condemn pro-NDP vandalism against the homestead of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, who erect a sign

calling the NDP communists.

"Violence, threats, and intimidation have no place in our politics. Mayor Sim and his family should never have had to experience this. Sending them my full support for their safety at home and work," stated Eby.

On Friday, the mayor's office confirmed that earlier this year, Sim was the victim of a bomb threat which instilled "immense fear" after the claim that someone claimed an explosive device had been placed under his vehicle was made.

In late January, a group of approximately 30 Samidoun-linked

protesters gathered in front of Sims home with anti-Israel and anti-"colonizer" signs.

The masked radicals also threw red paint-soaked items, including dolls, toward the property.

