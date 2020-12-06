Are Canadian energy producers trying their best? | Global Warning (2019) director Mathew Embry

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, filmmaker Mathew Embry joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about his 2019 documentary Global Warning.

In this clip, after a short discussion about the challenges of showcasing Venezuela's de-industrialisation in the film, Mathew notes:

“...if you watch out the door and step on the grass, you've made an environmental impact.

“So, in the pursuit of energy, there is, no matter what you're doing, there's going to be an environmental impact. This is just going to happen, so we need to understand, no matter what we're talking about, there's going to be something — [so] how do we minimize that?

