Are they serious? Raygun ranked the world's best breakdancer

Controversial Australian break dancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has been named the world’s top-ranked breaker, despite a hopeless showing at the Paris Olympics.
The 37-year-old touched down in Sydney the same day the World DanceSport Federation released its latest rankings, which remarkably placed her at number one despite her embarrassing dance moves.
Gunn’s Olympic performance made headlines worldwide after she finished second last, only ahead of a disqualified competitor, and failed to score a single point.
However, her win at the WDSF Oceania Championship, where she was somehow awarded 1000 points, secured her the top spot in the rankings.
Raygun, a 36-year-old full-time lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, completed a PhD in breaking culture and is a lecturer in media, creative arts, literature and language.
Joining Gunn in the global top eight are fellow Aussies Holy Molly (4), Hannah (5), and G-Clef (8), but none of the Paris Olympic medallists made the list due to no points being awarded for their performances.
In her first interview since returning home, Gunn revealed she is stepping away from competition.
"I don’t think I’ll be competing for a while," she told The Project. "Breaking was my medicine, but it turned into my source of stress. Now I feel free again.”
Gunn has continued to attract attention, dining with Boy George and appearing alongside Richard Branson. There are also rumours she may appear on Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after signing with influencer agency Born Bred Talent.
With her newfound world No. 1 status, Gunn’s journey is far from over.
By Avi Yemini
