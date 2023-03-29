Are we witnessing the end of the middle class?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Inflation, the housing crisis, the carbon tax and other taxes in general hurt the middle class and the poor. According to Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance, families struggling with financial problems should consider unsubscribing from Disney+ to counter inflation.

Chrystia Freeland:

"let's cut that @DisneyPlus subscription"



Feeling the sting of inflation, Canada's Minister of Finance announced Saturday that she cut her DisneyPlus subscription for a savings of $13.99 per month, and encourages all Canadians to do the same. pic.twitter.com/SBvm5CE7sB — Canada Record 🪙 (@CanadaRecord) November 6, 2022

Instead of strongly helping the Canadians who are facing economic problems, the Government of Canada is increasing taxes and Canadians' debt is exploding as a result.

The Canada Strong and Free Network (formerly the Manning Centre), held their 2023 conference in Ottawa at the Westin hotel. Their theme this year was ‘Working for the middle class’.

This event was founded in 2005 to support Canada’s Conservative movement by networking best practices and ideas pertaining to limited government, free enterprise, individual responsibility and a more robust civil society.

Many different speakers were present, including Stephen Harper, Pierre Poilievre, Danielle Smith, Andrew Lawton, and Preston Manning. During three days, a multitude of different events were offered for the attendees.

But these days, what does it mean to be a Conservative? David Leis said: “I think it is all about respecting the right and freedom of other individuals and the choice to live their life the way they want to live it.”

For Roy Eappen, it is more about the network, he stated: “I think the family, the church, your community, are the best to help you in life and we should encourage that.”

This report exposes some of the major issues Canada is facing and illustrates a better picture of the massive Conservative movement that is happening in our country.