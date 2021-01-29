Arizona GOP introduce bill to override electoral vote certification

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

The Republican chair of Arizona’s House Ways and Means Committee has introduced a bill that could potentially allow the state legislature the authority to override the secretary of state’s certification of electoral votes.

Under the bill which was introduced by GOP Rep. Shawnna Bolick, rewrites sections of the state’s election law, including sections on election observers and the securing and auditing of ballots, all of which have come under intense scrutiny following the 2020 presidential election.

One section of the bill, as highlighted by NBC News gives the legislature the ability to revoke the secretary of state certification, “by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration.”

The legislature, which is currently under GOP control, backs the bill. However, Democrats state that they intend to defeat it by a public referendum if it passes.

“Referendums are expensive but I will raise the money to kill this Democracy killing bill. Follow this bill if it passes we will have 90 days after it is signed into law to collect the necessary signatures to get it on the ballot and then defeat it,” said Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

The bill was introduced following an internal battle within the Arizona GOP after Trump loyalists narrowly defeated members of the party who opposed loyalty to the former president, following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. Arizona, for the first time in 24 years, turned blue as President Biden received more votes than his Republican opponent.

As well, the Arizona GOP moved to censure Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, and also moved to censure former Sen. Jeff Flake. Both McCain and Flake supported Biden in the election.