Seething Aussie journalist calls Trump ‘absurd’ after being shut down in fiery clash

A tense exchange between ABC Americas editor John Lyons and US President Donald Trump has erupted into a war of words, with the veteran journalist labelling Trump’s behaviour “an absurd notion” after being sharply dismissed during a press pack outside the White House.

Trump stopped to take questions on Tuesday before departing for London on Air Force One for his second state visit to the United Kingdom. Lyons, reporting for ABC’s Four Corners program, asked if it was appropriate for a sitting president to be “engaged in so much business activity.”

The President bristled, demanding to know the reporter’s affiliation. “I am from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Four Corners program,” Lyons replied.

Trump fired back, claiming the journalist was “hurting Australia” with his line of questioning. “You are hurting the Australians right? In my opinion you are hurting Australia very much right now and they want to get along with me,” Trump said. “You know your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I am going to tell him about you, you set a very bad tone – you can set a nicer tone.”

When Lyons tried to continue, Trump pointed a finger and ordered “quiet” before moving on.

Speaking live soon after, Lyons expressed frustration. “If our job as journalists is to hold truth to power, then surely asking legitimate questions politely to the President of the United States should be acceptable,” he said. “But in this day and age in America now, it’s not. We can see even yesterday Donald Trump announced he is suing The New York Times to the tune of $15 billion.”

Lyons condemned Trump’s remarks as “an absurd notion” and declared the President was waging a “war on the media.”

The clash came as Trump confirmed a forthcoming meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, expected to take place during Albanese’s upcoming diplomatic tour, including the United Nations General Assembly later this month.