Australia blocks Candace Owens from speaking tour Downunder

The Albanese government has officially barred American conservative commentator Candace Owens from entering Australia, citing her 'capacity to incite discord' as the reason behind the visa refusal.

Owens had been scheduled to speak in five Australian cities next month as part of her 'Candace Owens Live' tour.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirmed the decision over the weekend, stating that her presence would likely cause unrest.

“From downplaying the Holocaust with comments about [Joseph] Mengele to suggesting Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Burke said. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Owens, 35, rose to prominence in the US as a rare African-American voice opposing the Black Lives Matter movement and gained further attention with her commentary on conservative platform The Daily Wire.

With a social media following of 5.8 million on X and close to 5 million on Instagram, Owens has built a significant platform.

However, she was dismissed from The Daily Wire earlier this year following her controversial comments criticising Israel’s role in the Middle East conflict, sparking accusations of antisemitism from multiple quarters.

The government’s decision to block her entry came after lobbying efforts from Jewish organisations concerned over her statements. Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Peter Wertheim argued that Owens failed the Migration Act’s character test.

“At a time of unprecedented strains on the cohesiveness of Australian society… the last thing we need to be importing is another so-called celebrity who has made racist and bigoted comments about Jews and other vulnerable groups,” Wertheim said.

The visa denial has also garnered bipartisan support, with Liberal shadow immigration spokesman Dan Tehan backing the government’s stance. Owens’ tour was scheduled to kick off on November 17 in Melbourne, with ticket prices ranging from $95 to $1500 for VIP access.

Burke had earlier voiced concerns about her appearance, adding, “Tickets to these events are selling for $100. I hope she has a good refunds policy.”