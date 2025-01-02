Australia's climate czar abandons X amid public backlash

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, has seemingly abandoned his Twitter account, now known as X, which boasted over 140,000 followers.

This transition has sparked speculation, particularly in the context of Bowen's posts on climate change, which have frequently been tagged with community notes highlighting potential inaccuracies or misleading information pushing a "woke" green energy agenda.

So Chris Bowen has shut down his @X account and run off to that bluesky clownshow full of radical leftards.



Sending the country bankrupt and devastating our landscape, wildlife and infrastructure. All to put billions of tax payer dollars into the hands of foreign businesses. https://t.co/iCVLiCLMWz — Stray (@StrayWookie) January 2, 2025

Bowen's decision to move platforms came without an official statement, but posts on X suggest it might be linked to the community notes that have been appended to his climate-related posts.

Blackout Bowen's X account has even blacked out. https://t.co/SMRQPlcy9q — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) January 2, 2025

These notes, part of X's fact-checking feature, have been at odds with Bowen's narrative, often correcting or questioning the validity of his claims on climate action and policy.

Posts on X have been buzzing with theories about Bowen's shift to BlueSky, a platform often described as a left-wing echo chamber.

I think we all broke Chris Bowen 😂 pic.twitter.com/AgcNdQANh8 — Kobie Thatcher (@KobieThatcher) January 2, 2025

The move to BlueSky, which prides itself on being a more curated and controlled environment, might offer Bowen a platform where his messages on climate change could face less scrutiny or contradiction.

So climate scammer Chris Bowen has done a runner and gone to bluer sky’s. 🤔



This means anyone can claim his @bowenchris handle and create a parody account & block him from reclaiming it.



He’s just burnt over 120,000 followers, what a Penis Head.



😜 pic.twitter.com/Gq0F1OxLSQ — LT Aust 🇦🇺 🌸 (@LT_Aust) January 2, 2025