Australia's climate czar abandons X amid public backlash

Climate Minister Chris Bowen retreats to left-wing bubble after his green energy claims are called out by community notes.

Rebel News
  |   January 02, 2025   |   News

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, has seemingly abandoned his Twitter account, now known as X, which boasted over 140,000 followers.

This transition has sparked speculation, particularly in the context of Bowen's posts on climate change, which have frequently been tagged with community notes highlighting potential inaccuracies or misleading information pushing a "woke" green energy agenda.

Bowen's decision to move platforms came without an official statement, but posts on X suggest it might be linked to the community notes that have been appended to his climate-related posts.

These notes, part of X's fact-checking feature, have been at odds with Bowen's narrative, often correcting or questioning the validity of his claims on climate action and policy.

Posts on X have been buzzing with theories about Bowen's shift to BlueSky, a platform often described as a left-wing echo chamber.

The move to BlueSky, which prides itself on being a more curated and controlled environment, might offer Bowen a platform where his messages on climate change could face less scrutiny or contradiction.

