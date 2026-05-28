WATCH: Australia MOCKED globally for ABSURD laws after Sex Discrimination Commissioner tries to justify “male pregnancy"

Multiple debates from inside Australian Federal Parliament sittings on women’s rights, sex, and gender have instantly gone viral around the world, and fair enough too, because the clips are pure insanity.

A lot of people have struggled to believe me when I say that the Australian Human Rights Commission is giving pregnancy protections in law to men who claim to be woman, because it’s so stupid it’s hard to believe anyone would say it.



Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/IveqVhN9KG — Sall Grover (@salltweets) May 26, 2026

Politicians, commissioners, and so-called experts are twisting themselves in knots, desperately avoiding the simple truth: women have established separate rights based on biology, and no, men cannot become women. They cannot even answer the most basic question on earth: What is a woman?

This should not be controversial. It should not even require a parliamentary debate. Yet here we are in 2026, watching highly paid officials struggle with kindergarten-level biology.

BREAKING: Australian Federal Court rules ‘trans women’ are REAL women Devastating loss for biological Australian women as federal court dismisses appeal in Giggle v Tickle, awards damages and rules in favour of trans woman wanting access to women-only spaces

It all kicked off after the Federal Court’s absurd Giggle v Tickle ruling, which effectively declared trans women are legally women, flinging the door wide open for biological men into female-only spaces. The backlash has been fierce, with the case now destined for the High Court. In response, Nationals MP Alison Penfold introduced a bill to restore some sanity by protecting women’s spaces, women’s sport, shelters, bathrooms, and change rooms based on biological sex, not feelings.

The Nationals have just introduced legislation to protect women’s rights.



My Nationals colleague Alison Penfold introduced a bill this morning to define a biological female into the Sex Discrimination Act.



This would let women protect their own spaces, sports and activities. It… pic.twitter.com/pVtP5Zem8v — Senator Matt Canavan (@mattjcan) May 25, 2026

The conservative side, including the Liberals, Nationals, and One Nation, have backed the push, arguing that legislative reform and amendments will remove the burden of judicial interpretation by the courts. But in modern Canberra, simply saying men are not women is now branded as radical extremism.

The left’s reaction has been pure hysteria. The viral clips say it all: senior officials panicking, politicians dodging questions, and activists pretending biology is subjective. Every answer contradicts the last.

Representatives from the Australian Human Rights Commission tied themselves in verbal knots. The Minister for Women dodged the issue like her career depended on it. Then there was Sex Discrimination Commissioner Dr Anna Cody, desperately trying to argue that men can get pregnant, collapsing into a confusing word salad that made zero sense.

🚨 Australia MOCKED globally for ABSURD laws after Sex Discrimination Commissioner tries to justify “male pregnancy”



The Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr Anna Cody, and Australian Human Rights Commission President Hugh de Kretser have been ridiculed worldwide after… pic.twitter.com/CFqx7RcNDo — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) May 28, 2026

If the Minister for Women or the Sex Discrimination Commissioner cannot define what a woman is, what are they even doing in those roles?

Then came the predictable smear whenever a male politician attempted to raise the matter: “You’re a man, so you can’t speak about this.” Funny how biology suddenly matters when it suits them, and how these same people suddenly know the difference between a man and a woman when it benefits their argument.

If the office for women will not accurately answer what a woman is, there is no point in having an office for women. pic.twitter.com/NbK1cLVUK6 — Sall Grover (@salltweets) May 27, 2026

A woman is an adult human female.

Normal Australians understand this. The only ones struggling are trapped in the far-left activist bubble.

ABC host Patricia Karvelas looked genuinely stunned when Liberal MP Tim Wilson, who is openly gay and from the Liberal Party’s left faction, supported protecting biological women’s spaces while making the obvious case to respect biological women.

“How about public toilets then?” @TimWilsonMP



Simple, women and girls should have the legal right to female only toilets without the inclusion of a self select group of men known as trans women having unfettered access. @PatsKarvelas pic.twitter.com/P15THW4ySZ — Kathryn P. 🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️ (@009Kat) May 27, 2026

Support is quietly building for the bill. More women are speaking out, and more men are standing with them. That is why the usual suspects, like Patricia Karvelas, are melting down.

Much of this mess was built under Julia Gillard’s Labor government. Now Labor and their allies are trapped defending policies so ridiculous that even its own ministers and supporters cannot explain them without stumbling.

Biological sex is not hate speech. It is reality.

Women have a right to single-sex spaces. Language should mean something. Laws should protect facts, not ideological fantasy.

The worldwide ridicule over these hearings should be a massive wake-up call. The world is watching Australia descend into this nonsense and openly laughing at us.

They should be. We deserve better than this circus.

Australian women certainly do.