Australia's 'Trojan horse' social media age ban exposed

Anthony Albanese earns yet another community note on X as his controversial proposal to ban under 16s from social media sparks Digital ID fears.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's social media ban for under 16s has come under fire following yet another fact-check from the online community.

In the post on X, Albanese stated, “TODAY: We're introducing our bill to make 16 years the minimum age for social media.”

This claim quickly attracted a community note on X (formerly Twitter), where users can add context to posts that may be misleading. The clarification revealed that the bill would require all Australians to undergo age or identity verification to use social media, not just those under 16. This means the legislation would affect all users, including adults.

Remarkably, it's the ninth time the PM has been flagged with a community note on X in the past three months.

The clarification has led to widespread concerns about privacy and the potential for the introduction of a national digital identity system. Critics argue that this bill could pave the way for broader surveillance measures and governmental control over online activities, sparking fears of a mandatory digital IDs for all citizens to enforce the ban.

X owner Elon Musk added to the controversy by responding to Albanese's post, stating, "Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians." Musk’s comment highlights concerns that the legislation, initially framed as a protective measure for minors, could infringe on personal privacy and digital freedoms.

While some support the bill for its claimed intent to safeguard children from online harm, others raise concerns about government overreach and privacy issues. Critics also question the effectiveness of the proposal, arguing that mandatory age verification does not tackle the deeper issues surrounding online safety.

