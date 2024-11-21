Australia's 'Trojan horse' social media age ban exposed

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's social media ban for under 16s has come under fire following yet another fact-check from the online community.

In the post on X, Albanese stated, “TODAY: We're introducing our bill to make 16 years the minimum age for social media.”

Too many Aussies don't understand just how dangerous this legislation is. https://t.co/cbTwIAyOLu — Daniel J. Dulhunty (@dulhunty) November 21, 2024

This claim quickly attracted a community note on X (formerly Twitter), where users can add context to posts that may be misleading. The clarification revealed that the bill would require all Australians to undergo age or identity verification to use social media, not just those under 16. This means the legislation would affect all users, including adults.

Remarkably, it's the ninth time the PM has been flagged with a community note on X in the past three months.

With this latest gem this now makes 9 Community Notes within the last 3 months for @AlboMP. pic.twitter.com/1kBofqs9xm — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 21, 2024

The clarification has led to widespread concerns about privacy and the potential for the introduction of a national digital identity system. Critics argue that this bill could pave the way for broader surveillance measures and governmental control over online activities, sparking fears of a mandatory digital IDs for all citizens to enforce the ban.

Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians https://t.co/694yCzWOaB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

X owner Elon Musk added to the controversy by responding to Albanese's post, stating, "Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians." Musk’s comment highlights concerns that the legislation, initially framed as a protective measure for minors, could infringe on personal privacy and digital freedoms.

Labor and the Liberals, the "Uniparty", are rushing through a Bill to ban kids under 16 from social media. But this isn’t just about kids and the internet.



This is a dangerous step toward greater government control over every part of your life. While digital ID legislation… pic.twitter.com/HN9N3HOjom — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) November 21, 2024

While some support the bill for its claimed intent to safeguard children from online harm, others raise concerns about government overreach and privacy issues. Critics also question the effectiveness of the proposal, arguing that mandatory age verification does not tackle the deeper issues surrounding online safety.

