Australian government urged to dump toxic censorship bill

MPs call for Labor’s Orwellian misinformation bill to be scrapped as Aussies wake up to concerns over Digital ID agenda.

  November 07, 2024   |   News

Australia's Coalition MPs are urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reconsider Labor’s divisive misinformation bill, as concerns grow about potential friction with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his prominent supporter, tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The push comes amid ongoing legal disputes between Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and Australia's contentious eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant.

Senator Matt Canavan warned that the misinformation bill could create unnecessary strain between Australia and the United States. “The Albanese-Trump relationship is already off to a rocky start,” Canavan stated, adding, “We should be trying to reduce any unnecessary further tension.”

The Coalition’s apprehension mirrors unease in the tech sector, where top U.S. executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, have previously raised concerns with President Trump about stringent European regulations.

Following his landslide victory over Vice-President Kamala Harris, Trump is expected to adopt a more lenient approach to tech regulation than his predecessor, President Biden.

This shift has prompted renewed calls from the Coalition for the Albanese government to at least defer the bill until a stable rapport with the new Trump administration can be formed.

Musk, who was a vocal supporter of Trump during the election, has been openly critical of the Albanese government’s legislation, labelling its approach to online safety as "fascist." Musk’s platform X is currently in a legal struggle with the eSafety Commissioner over demands to remove global access to specific content, including a video depicting a violent incident in Sydney. Musk referred to Inman Grant as a "censorship commissar" in response to her enforcement efforts.

Senator Canavan emphasised the importance of fostering a smooth diplomatic relationship with the U.S., especially given past criticisms of Trump by senior Labor figures. “This is not just about X and Elon Musk,” Canavan noted. “Mr Trump has repeatedly spoken about his discussions with tech leaders, including Tim Cook, over European penalties. We should be doing everything we can to remove areas of disagreement with the US to stabilise our important friendship.”

In response, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland aimed to sell the government's "commitment to Australian sovereignty and online safety." “The sovereignty of our laws, the sovereignty of our parliament and the welfare of Australians is paramount to this government,” Rowland stated. “Every company that operates in Australia, whether domiciled here or otherwise, is expected and must comply with Australian law or face the consequences.”

